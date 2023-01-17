A new League of Legends game starring Sylas for console and PC seems to have leaked

Apparently, it is developing a new League of Legends title for PC and consoles.

According to Polygon, the leak comes from the South Korean gaming rating committee. According to this leak, the game It is titled “Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” and it has been rated for PC and consoles.

Players play Sylas to save Demacia. pic.twitter.com/UeD17TlynN — SΞVΠ (@osevno) January 13, 2023

The game could star Sylaswho would be on a mission to save Demacia, one of the League of Legends kingdoms that is often described as a kingdom in crisis. Sylas, aka the Unshackledis a champion who landed in League of Legends at the beginning of 2019. His basic attack in League of Legends spins chains around him, dealing damage to encircled enemies.

Its equipment could go very well with an action title, with chains acting as whips, somewhat reminiscent of Kratos’s fighting style in God of War or Simon Belmont of Castlevania. The character also uses magical stone and steel attacks. As you level up, Sylas You can also steal your opponent’s powers. We will have to wait for it to be officially revealed to see what the gameplay is like.

This leaked title It’s not the only League of Legends spin-off. Project L is a fighting game developed by Riot that is inspired by its great free to play title and that can already be seen thanks to one of its gameplays. This fighting game will also be free to play and Riot has clarified that it will not reward players with NFTs. Fans are also looking forward to Convergence: A League of Legends Story, a game that will be released in 2023.