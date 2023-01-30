A new Pokédex comes to Pokémon GO

The new update of Pokémon GO includes a new Pokédex for the Pokémon of Paldea. More than 100 new monsters are coming!

Niantic has rolled out the new update 0.261.0 of Pokémon GO, which is loaded with news for players. In addition to already including Groudon and Kyogre’s Primal Regression in the game, or even the 1000th Pokémon, it brings a crucial novelty. Pokémon GO has a new Pokédex as of today.

It is not that the current system changes, it is that a completely new generation is added, the ninth. The Paldea Pokédex is among the new data that this update brings Pokémon GOthus integrating with the games Pokemon Scarlet and Purple from Nintendo Switch.

That means that soon the first of the 105 new Pokémon in Paldeathough we’ve had a sneak peek in the past with the uncatchable little Gimmighoul in scarlet and purple. In fact, its evolution is also expressly mentioned in the game data.

All this points to the fact that the connection between Pokémon GO Y Pokemon Scarlet and Purple which has been waiting for a long time. Perhaps it is related to one of the novelties that the Switch games will bring with their February patch, or perhaps not. Be that as it may, get ready to capture new monsters on your mobiles.

