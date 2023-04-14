A New Pokemon Has Been Spotted In The Pokemon Horizons Anime, And It Looks Familiar To Us

It started airing in Japan today. pokemon horizonsthe new Pokémon anime series that kicks off a new story, with new characters, following Ash Ketchum’s highly publicized farewell last season.

And in their first chapter, an hour-long special, they have already left surprises for fans, with the debut of what appears to be a brand new pokemonshaped like a turtle.

Serebii has shared this discovery, and other fans have managed to see the chapter to bring other captures of this mysterious Pokémon, which is discovered by Liko (the new girl protagonist of the anime).

The new Pokémon from the anime seems to be related to the Scarlet / Purple DLC

This teracrystallized turtle-like creature has no name, number, or other information, but it’s certainly one we’ve never seen before… or has it?

Its shape is very reminiscent of Therapagos, a Legendary Pokékon that will be introduced in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC. Specifically, Terapagos will be the legendary star of the indigo discthe second DLC that comes out in winter 2023.

Between the two DLCs, 200 Pokémon from previous generations will return, which we will find in new locations outside of Paldea. But this turtle has many ballots to be one of the new Pokémon, and perhaps even the pre-evolution of Terapagos.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for future chapters of Pokémon Horizons, whose story seems to be linked to the future DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and which will be released in two “chapters” in fall and winter 2023. Hopefully these 10 Pokémon that we would like to have yes will come out or yes in the DLC!

