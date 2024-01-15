A new seven-story parking lot will be built at Miami Airport

In just two years, Miami International Airport (MIA) will build a new seven-level parking lot with state-of-the-art technology. Miami-Dade County officials revealed that more than two thousand vehicles will be able to use the new space.

Just on Tuesday of this week, construction work officially began on the new parking lot. The county mayor herself, Daniela Levin-Cava, gave the green light to the project and celebrated the new investment in the facilities.

“We are growing at historic levels. (…) With this, in two years, we will not only have a new garage, but a total 10 thousand parking spacesLevin-Cava confirmed. There will be a lot of relief in airport parking. Space for 2,240 vehicles and 50 spaces for electric cars will be provided.

Summer 2026 is the specified date

According to estimates, the new parking lot should be ready by summer 2026. It will be built in the area adjacent to the current Flamingo parking lot. It is planned to make it a sustainable car park of international standards. This, in turn, will reduce carbon levels and use lights that use less electricity.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera also addressed the issue. “We have a program of over $7 billion to ensure that our airport is the best airport in the world.”

MIA is the airport with the second highest passenger traffic in the entire country and one of the busiest airports in the world. It could also break the passenger volume record for the third consecutive year in 2024.

Meanwhile, Levin-Cava announced that a hotel will be built within the Miami airport by 2025.

As part of the ambitious project, repairs to the MIA Skytrain began. It was built 25 years ago and was out of service in September 2023.



