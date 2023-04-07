a new type of strategy with PvP format

When some of the industry’s most veterans decide to drop out of school and start their own projects, there’s always an air of anticipation. Knowing their potential, what can we expect from these creatives? spellcraft It is one of these cases: a title created by ex-employees of Riot Games and Blizzard that you can try without going through the box.

But what is Spellcraft? If we go to its Steam page, its developers define it as a “Real-Time Battler”, a new type of strategy that focuses on the PvP action. With several heroes to choose from and a tactical mindset, you’re going to have to use their abilities well if you want to finish off your opponents.

Playing on a board, your task will be to dominate it and not let your opponents dodge your attacks on it while you defend against theirs. Currently, the title has the typical roles that one would expect: tank, DPS and healerand each of these characters will have very different techniques: from movement restrictions for your enemies to area attacks, you will have to plan your offense very well. you will have 9 heroes to choose from during the test, which will give you a lot of variety when planning your teams.

If this curious mixture has caught your attention, you are in luck. Spellcraft has started its open alpha today and you can give it a try without paying a single euro while these sessions last. But, how can you sign up for this testing session? Too easy:





You will be able to try Spellcraft completely free and without limit of games from today, while the company has not announced when the trial period will end. If you end up liking the game, or if you just want to tell the creators what didn’t convince you, they are looking for feedback from the players to continue development taking their opinions into account.

In 3D PC Games | Get Dying Light and its DLCs completely free thanks to this week’s Epic Games gifts