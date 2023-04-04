A new week of VCT EMEA is about to start

The super week of the VCT EMEA It has been most exciting, the best teams in Europe fought an XL week full of the best Valorant of the region and they left us not only surprising results, but also great plays that are already recorded in the retinas of the hundreds of thousands of spectators that the competition of Valorant most important on the continent.

This first extended week had fnatic and Team Vitality as the great protagonists, both the champions of the LOCK//IN of Saint Paul as the bees they achieved their two respective victories to take the momentary lead of the VCT EMEA, and during this second week of competition fnatic will be measured before Team Heretics; while Vitality will come across one of the surprises of the first week: FUT Esports.

What will be of the week for the Spanish teams? As we have told it, the Heretics will have to measure themselves against a hard Fnatic; on the other hand when looking at the Classification, we find that giants is located in the last position with a record 0-2. The Malaga team will seek to get their first victory in what will be the first Spanish duel of the VCT EMEA, Giants will have an interesting clash against KOI (1-1) on Friday in the last round.

After the exciting super week and in the preview of what is expected to be a great second week, this is how the Positions table of the VCT EMEA.

All the days of Week 2 of the VCT EMEA

Wednesday 5 – Matchday 6

Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports – From 20:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG-CHI / 12:00 MEX.

Thursday 6 – Matchday 7

NAVI vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

Team Heretics vs. fnatic – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

Friday 7 – Matchday 8

Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

giants vs. koi – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

