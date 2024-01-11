A passenger opened the cabin door and jumped into the void.





A passenger on Air Canada flight AC056, which was covering the Toronto-Dubai route, fell six meters after opening a door on the plane while it was still on the runway at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada . The incident in which the man was injured is now being investigated by the company.

It all happened on January 8, when 319 passengers were boarding the plane for a flight to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. During the boarding process, the passenger entered “normally”, but did not go to his seat after boarding. He then opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the plane, Newsweek reported.

A passenger fell when the cabin door opened

The man fell approximately six meters until he hit the runway, while the plane, a Boeing 777, was still at the Toronto airport gate. Immediately, regional police and emergency services from Peel, a regional municipality in the south of the province of Ontario, responded to the incident around 9 p.m. Monday. The injured passenger was taken to hospital for treatment and the flight was delayed by six hours due to the incident.

Meanwhile, Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News that they treated a patient and transported him to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

