A photo of Megan Fox sparked controversy after the Super Bowl

Megan Fox posted two photos of herself at the Super Bowl on Instagram and explained why her face has changed due to surgery. But the joke he added about inflatable dolls in the caption did not go down well with internet users.

02/16/2024, 6:48 pm 02/16/2024, 9:13 pm

Apparently, the web is still crazy about the star’s looks Jennifer’s Body, The actress, who was at the Super Bowl with her beloved Machine Gun Kelly (MGK for short), had a fun time at the after-party, especially with the “IT Girl” of the time, Taylor Swift, and her partner Travis Kelce. But videos and images from the evening immediately sparked controversy.

Many Internet users have Commenting on the 37-year-old actress’ face, he said that it looks changed, Some saw the effects of surgery.

Some examples of online comments: “Where’s Megan Fox?” seen on x

“What a glow down there!” seen on x

“Even more injections on the lips, and she’ll blow away!” Source:

“Is that Megan Fox??? Oh my God, she was a victim of a plastic surgery ring” seen on x

Internet users immediately made the link with the Kardashian clan, where the actress occasionally visits. One Twitterer lamented, “Why does she want to look exactly like the old Mrs. West?”

Others have pointed to the strange and fusion relationship made up of voodoo, astrology and rock-n-roll that she maintains with her other half MGK. As a reminder, Megan revealed that she and her beloved regularly drank each other’s blood for ritual purposes — for health! It is noteworthy how the lovebirds sealed their crazy and lunar engagement in January 2022.

Well, don’t imagine drinking cups of blood (even though…). The star was sober:

“It’s really only a few drops, but yes, we drink each other’s blood sometimes.” Megan Fox has always been very good at communication.

This was enough for Internet users to consider the “evil” couple to be some kind of glowing vampires. And, considering the latest photos of the star with very flushed cheeks, some people reveled: “This is why you shouldn’t drink blood!”

“Ukrainian inflatable doll”

In the face of this little whirlwind of controversy, Megan Fox did not remain silent. She exclusively published two photos taken during an afterparty on Thursday, in which she, MGK, Tay Tay and Kelsea are all smiles.

Megan’s reaction 👇 Image: Instagram

“Oh my god, look how beautiful I am… not different at all!”, she wrote in the caption, in the slightly husky tone we know from her. “Turns out it was just a cell phone photo of me taken in the dark.”

“I looked like a Ukrainian blow-up doll in this photo, but in reality I look like one of those extremely expensive silicone sex dolls you only get in Japan 💁🏻‍♀️ » megan on instagramSource:

Obviously, instead of calming the controversies, his reaction has fanned the fire of reactions further. Although she does not talk about people, but only about objects (sex dolls), the star has aroused strong emotions on the network. Some fans lamented, “What an idea to compare yourself to a sexual object.” “Girl, it’s not flex To look like a sex doll.

Some described his reaction as misogynistic, while others accused him of exacerbating prejudices against people of Eastern Europe.

“Ukraine is being destroyed in a terrible war. Maybe you can focus on that instead? For example, raising awareness? Source: 7sur7

“You had a wonderful opportunity to write a good post about this iconic photo, and you wrote it? “ Source:

“Do Ukrainian women who are on the front lines trying to make a living defending their homeland and keeping their children alive look like cheap inflatable dolls?” Source:

“What happened? I’m from Ukraine…do I look like a blow-up doll?? Source: TMZ

“I think xenophobia towards Eastern Europe is still relevant in Hollywood.” Source:

star of transformer Tried to explain in the comments, but dug deeper and said: “That’s not what I meant. Ukrainian women are very sexy, and so, in my imagination, inflatable dolls would be sexy too. Let some girl joke, hey!”

Apparently, Megan is not good at communication. A tip for this weekend, Megan: Pour yourself a glass of wine, and… turn off your phone,