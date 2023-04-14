A player finds the perfect counter for Killjoy’s ult

As time goes, VALORANT adds more agents to its cast. Far from always following the same dynamic, the vast majority of players find new ways to use the respective characters. One of the most used Sentinels by all players is killjoy. The German agent has a very complete skill kit, which allows her to protect the if you against the enemy boarding or defend it after planting the Spike.

His ultimate is one of the most useful in the entire game. shooter. With the [X] – Blocking, this agent is capable of stopping all the enemies that are within the impact area. Of course, this forces you to destroy this bot or consequently escape from the large area that appears on the map. But a user has shown the rest of the players a way to avoid this ult with Omen without having to move from the area of ​​​​impact.

way to do it counter To Killjoy’s Ultimate

To carry out this play we will not need anything more than to be Omen and have the [X] – From the shadows active. If this is so, the moment Killjoy activates his ultimate we will hide. as soon as they remain about 4 secondswe will activate this ultimate ability and we will move to another point on the map where the ultimate of Killjoy is not useful.

As the countdown ends, we will return to the original body of Omen and we will be able to move around the if you without losing time. This will leave opponents completely surprised, as they will expect Omen to have gone to another spot on the map. However, the agent will still be near the if you and You can kill all your enemies in the blink of an eye..

What is clear to us is that players want to find a way to break the dominance of a Killjoy that is the choice in almost every game. We’ll see what happens with the passing of the versions and if users manage to find new ways to fight against a more than powerful agent.

