a player is ‘saved’ from death ‘thanks’ to a bug

Missa was about to be left out of Minecraft Extreme because of a bug, although you will never know what would have happened if the error had not occurred. Talking about whether she was saved thanks to the mistake or died because of it is something that is left to the personal appreciation of each one, although the clip is not wasted.

Luckily, the administration of Minecraft Extreme is demonstrating a great capacity both to interact with the players and to generate events and surprises or make decisions. In the case of Missa, they have not taken long to give an official resolution to the matter.

A bug ends the life of Missa in Extreme Minecraft

The fact is that Missa was inside a building when, suddenly, the growl of a zombie was heard.. Missa responds relatively quickly and gets over her initial shock in a few seconds. In a matter of moments she goes on the attack, but something happens: she can’t hit him.

Due to a specific programming error (something very common in this type of modification and for which no one ‘can’ be held responsible for being something very unique) the streamer couldn’t hit the monster. His attacks had no effect and it was impossible for him to escape. because I was in a closed place and I didn’t have enough time.

As if that wasn’t enough, he builds a kind of wall inside the house to try to defend himself against it, but he continues to take damage. “Am I bugged, am I bugged?” he asks himself several times before dying. The end result is that you find yourself at the server loading screen having lost all your lives, but you can play again whenever you want – until you lose your last life, if at all – because the staff have determined that this death is invalid as it is a bug.