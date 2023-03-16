a player pays €150,000 for a skin of an emblematic weapon

LThe resale of exclusive and/or very high rarity skins has always been something that has been attached to Counter-Strike, either in its early days or through its ‘new’ edition: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, better known simply as CS:GO.

Over the years, thousands of players have turned to external stores such as eBay to sell or buy material that cannot be ‘legitimately’ auctioned within the game. And although it is not considered an illegal activity in most countries, it has always brought a good part of the community upside down.

A player buys an AK-47 skin in CS: GO for €150,000

After all, it is ‘easy’ to end up being deceived or defrauded without the option of claiming, since it falls outside the territory of Valve and Steam; if something happens outside of their platform, they can’t do anything. This has caused many problems, but the news has not jumped because of this. No. This time it was because a purchase of 150,000 euros was registered on the Chinese buying and selling platform Buff.

In this, being one of the portals where this type of exchange occurs, it has been sold, in effect, an AK-47 skin for an equivalent to 150,000 euros. It is about the Wild Lotus skin, which it claims to be “very exclusive” because it is of a very high rarity.

Besides, its value is even higher because it has minimal deterioration, being a “recently manufactured” skin. It’s kind of like his in-game grade, but the stud is still pretty flashy. It is not the first time that a movement of this magnitude has taken place, Well, it is quite common for things like this to happen in the Valve shooterbut it is not so common that it is with figures that exceed 100,000 euros.