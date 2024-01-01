A psychologist’s advice for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Now separated for many years, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Has been in the news regularly recently. today we found out A psychologist’s advice regarding the relationship between the two celebrities.

Kanye should let Kim be flexible

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The Chicago rapper has multiplied the words aimed at his ex-wife in his various media interventions, It is in this context that psychologists Danielle McGrath Said this in an interview given to Sun, asked about The position in which both the stars areShe declares, in comments written by Gentsu

Kanye's speech showed arrogant traits. And it included declarations of grandeur, authority and aggression. There may be an inability to empathize with others or consider their needs. These characteristics can make co-parenting difficult. This and other attacks on Kim Kardashian reflect Kanye's desire to come across as a better parent.

Dr. Danielle McGraw then concluded by offering some advice to the former couple: "It is never appropriate to criticize the other parent in front of the children or, for that matter, in public. My best advice for Kanye and Kim is to learn how to co-parent the right way. Although they don't always have to get along, having mutual respect will be very helpful. Kanye should let Kim be flexible, Therefore she can do parenting in her own way."