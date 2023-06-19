A quarter of Flemish youth are not interested in the news

The report, for which 1,167 Flemish people were surveyed between mid-January and mid-February, shows that 71 percent of Flemish people consume news at least once a day, up ten percent from the previous year. lack of marks. The decline goes hand in hand with declining interest in the news. It is noteworthy that 23 percent of youth between the ages of 18 and 25 indicate that they are not interested in news.

Senior Lecturer in Media and Journalism Studies at VUB, Prof. According to Ike Picone, there are several explanations for this. “For example, young people are often more interested in creative, positive and solution-oriented news. Other international research also shows that young people are looking for news that fits their own world and is relevant to their useful for their own development, which they may rarely find in traditional media,” he says. “In addition, youth use social media as their main source of news and make a less clear distinction between hard news and news from their own social networks.”

Journalism and Social Media

What can the media do to interest young people? “Young people’s news experience is partly related to the stage of their lives in which they focus heavily on self-development,” Picone says. “Moreover, it is a challenge for media to reconcile their journalistic approach with social media.”

A good practice The Instagram account appears to be @nws.nws.nws, which posts news for teens. The number of 18- to 24-year-olds who follow news through an account is expected to increase from 8 percent in 2021 to 29 percent in 2023.

public notice

Public broadcasting is generally doing well, according to the survey. For example, 60 percent of news users consult VRT brands for offline news at least once a week, and VRT’s online brands reach 37 percent of news users. More than three quarters (76 percent) of respondents also rate the public service broadcaster as credible.

“Public broadcasting has been influenced by politicians in recent years. It is important to realize then that there is still widespread support for it among Flemish news users. For many, VRT remains socially and personally relevant, says Dr. Ruben Vandenplass, media researcher at imec-SMIT-VUB. This is the first time that the survey assesses opinion on public broadcasting.

Credibility Online

Trust in the news, meanwhile, continues to decline. For example, 51 percent of Flemings say they “usually trust most news”. Those who consult news primarily through television news have the most trust in the news (63 percent), those who follow news through social media have the least trust (38 percent) It happens. “There, people mainly have to deal with journalistic criticism,” Picone says. “The fact that people paying for news pay primarily for quality and unique stories shows how the news media can position itself as an alternative to a toxic online environment.”

It is also notable that 37 percent of respondents indicated that they try to influence their algorithms to receive more reliable news through social media. This is related to following or unfollowing or blocking certain sources or persons or changing other settings. “It’s encouraging,” says Icone. “There has been a loss of trust in the news, but people are trying to make up for it with their algorithms.”