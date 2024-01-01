A real job that doesn’t require a college degree

A Walmart employee at a center in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Jeff Greenberg via Getty Images)

According to Glassdoor, Walmart is known around the world for offering entry-level jobs that encourage many 20-year-olds to take their first steps into the workforce, often with hourly wages ranging from $13 to $18. It happens. But it seems something is about to change.

The retail giant has introduced a lucrative salary package including bonuses and commission, which could attract more employees to its stores and Guarantee a corporate future for those who work hard enough, All this, in the midst of massive layoffs that other industry giants like Amazon, Macy’s, Wayfair, Levi’s, eBay, and REI are currently participating in.

Pay hikes and Walmart shares

In its latest wage reform, Walmart raised the minimum hourly wage to US$18 and announced that its high-performing managers, A position for which the company does not require a university degree, they will be able to earn over US$400,000 per year, This includes the possibility of receiving approximately $20,000 in stock awards. By compensating them with company stock, Walmart wants to motivate employees to stay with the company longer and strengthen their sense of belonging.

“A Walmart store manager runs a multi-million dollar business and manages hundreds of people, and it’s a far more complex job today than it was when it came to America,” the president and CEO of Walmart in the United States said in a LinkedIn video. “I used to manage a store.” United, Brian Furner.

Ferner explained that the amount of stock awards will be based on the store format each manager manages. manager of Walmart Supercenters are eligible to receive a limit of US$20,000, which is in addition to the previously announced new average salary of $128,000 and the potential to earn up to 200% of that salary in bonuses. Total? Up to US$404,000 annually.

“Now, literally, they’ll be the boss.”

“We ask our managers to take ownership of their roles and act as owners. And now they will literally own it,” Ferner said. A Walmart spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday that today Walmart has about 4,600 stores, including More than 3,500 supercentres.

The company has estimated that 75% of Walmart managers started at the lowest level, as hourly wage workers, suggests that many never graduated from college. Walmart is also looking for college graduates to help fill a slowing managerial talent poolBut maintaining equal opportunities for those who are already employees of the company.

As Ferner, who started as a manager at Walmart, pointed out, the retail giant has thousands of store managers who act as mid-level executives. Often each person can oversee a store with 350 employees US$100 million annual revenue, Many people start as employees and advance without a college degree.

Furner explained in his video that as e-commerce has grown, work has become more complex in recent years, but turnover has remained stable compared to early pandemic levels. Store managers are now also evaluated on the basis of handling online orders.

Other Jobs That Pay Very High Without a College Degree

Job search platform Indeed recently published its “Best Jobs of 2024.” Topping the rankings was the position of loan officer, a job that pays more than US$200,000 and does not require a university degree. The best part is that most of these positions can be done away from the comfort of home.

Loan Officer or Credit Agent They rank second in Indeed’s annual ranking due to their high earning potential and the growing demand for these qualified professionals in various industries. At least 75% of loan officer listings in Indeed’s database have remote or hybrid options.

Some loan officers are paid a fixed salary or hourly rate, while others earn commissions based on sales in addition to their normal salary. According to Indeed, most charge between 0.2% and 2% of the total loan amount. For example: If a loan officer negotiates a 1% fee on a $500,000 loan, he or she will be paid $5,000 for that transaction alone.

Happen real estate agent This is another good option for natural salespeople who do not need to graduate from college. In the United States, you only need to complete pre-licensing training and pass the real estate licensing exam to obtain your state license. According to the Forbes list, they can earn around US$197,300 per year

Such posts are also mentioned in the magazine sales manager, who often don’t even need an MBA, and can start as a sales representative, advance to an account manager or account executive, and gradually advance to the management and director levels of record. Can achieve sales targets. They earn approximately US$195,669 per year.

Another profession in high demand and with no degree required is Supply Chain Manager, As the supply chain industry expands, it offers unlimited possibilities for advancement in the workplace. Your average earning potential is US$108,140 per year

