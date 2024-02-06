A report warned about drug prices and compared the situation in more than 30 countries

The report compared the situation in different countries and warned about the prices of prescription drugs

(Dennis Thompson – HealthDay News) — The Americans pay nearly three times more for their prescription drugs That residents of other countriesshows a Investigation recent. Drug prices in the United States Nearly 2.8 times higher than the average seen in 33 other countries, report received Rand Healthcare.

Brand name drugs are even more expensiveSince then prices The average in the US is 4.2 times higher than comparable countries, the researchers said. On the other hand, Americans get a real bargain when it comes to non-branded generic drugs. Their prices are approximately two-thirds (67%) of the average price found in comparable countries.

“These findings provide evidence that manufacturers’ gross prices of prescription drugs in the US are higher than in comparison countries,” the lead researcher said. Andrew Mulcahy RAND Senior Health Economist.

“We found that the gap is widening for brand-name drugs, while US generic drug prices are now proportionally lower than in our previous analysis,” Mulcahy said in a US news release. Rand. Researchers noted that 90 percent of prescription drugs sold in the United States are generic.

In the report, researchers compared U.S. drug prices with 33 other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Across all OECD countries studied, total spending on medicines in 2022 was $989 billion, the results show.

The United States accounted for 62% of the money paid to pharmaceutical companies, but only 24% of the total drugs sold. Drug prices in the United States ranged from 1.7 times those found in Mexico to more than 10 times those found in Turkey. The analysis was based on manufacturers’ gross prices of drugs because net prices, that is, what is actually charged after negotiated discounts and rebates, are not systematically available.

However, estimates that attempted to take those discounts into account revealed that US prices for brand-name drugs are three times higher than those in other countries.

Retail spending on prescription drugs in the United States increased 91 percent between 2000 and 2020, and spending is expected to increase 5 percent per year through 2030, the researchers said. Prescription drugs now account for more than 10% of all health care spending in the United States.

