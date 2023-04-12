Riot Games’ ‘Gun Buddy’ is Valorant’s most coveted cosmetic.

The players of Valorant they don’t behave very differently from those in other video games. They talk about what’s new that just arrived, criticize things they don’t like, and suggest what they see as necessary improvements to make the experience even more enjoyable. However, there is a great particularity in the relationship between the users of the tactical shooter of Riot Games and its creators. It is caused by a small cosmetic that everyone wants to have in their inventorybut whose method of obtaining it is very particular: must be gifted directly by a member of the development team.

An artificial intelligence responds to the Valorant community

We refer to what is known as Gun Buddy by Riot Games. An amulet that we can hang from any weapon, it shows the company icon and has become the most coveted by all the players of Valorant . The situation has made it surprisingly common to see tactical shooter players beg developers on social networks to give them one of these cosmetics. It was funny at first but Three years have passed since the launch and it is normal that the company’s employees are already a little tired to always say the same thing.

This situation, coupled with the rise of artificial intelligence text generators, gave Jiaxsun an idea. This Riot Games employee security specialist asked ChatGPT to write an automated response for when Valorant players asked for the cosmetic in question. The first part of the response was so real it almost scared us and in it the AI ​​said the following.

“Hello and thanks for sending us this message! We’re always happy to hear from our players, but it looks like we’re going to have some bad news this time.”

“Unfortunately, we can’t accommodate your request for a Riot Games ‘Gun Buddy.’ single player, regardless of how much they set out to achieve it.”

Riot shared their official guide to getting the ‘gun buddy’.

So far there is a point in favor of the most popular artificial intelligence text generation platform on the market. However, things get strangely murky from this point. Continuing from the answer, ChatGPT’s suggestion is ban Valorant players for demanding favorable treatment since it goes against Riot Games policies.





“Your request has set off our alarm bells. It’s important to us to keep the game level and asking for special treatment puts you in the center of our sights. We’re sorry to tell you that you will never receive the ‘Gun Buddy’ from Riot Games. Also, we have decided to take steps to make sure this behavior doesn’t continue.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that you have been permanently banned from all Riot Games. We hope you can see that this decision was not taken lightly and that we did not try to silence your requests. We are simply applying the rules of the game and making sure everyone follows them fairly.”

“We are sorry that things have to end like this, but we hope that furry move to another game and there are no grudges left. Who knows, maybe there you will find that ‘loot’ that really meets your expectations. Good luck, The Riot Games Team”.

The truth is the situation escalated absurdly quickly from a first part of the answer that could perfectly be that of a Valorant developer to another in which the less friendly version of Riot Games appears. We don’t think the company would go to such lengths to respond to a simple request, although we wouldn’t be kidding either. In case the AI ​​has given developers bad ideas, we will wait to obtain the ‘gun buddy’ according to the official methods of the company.

