A robot inquiring about self-release from work

Recent Health Ministry’s proposalwhich considers the possibility that the worker may do Self-justify three days’ absence Without going to the health center, an acute national debate, The main concerns are uncertainty about individuals able to make own decisions Requirement of sick leave period. In this context, according to Francisco Jose SaezResponsible for the Occupational Health Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (Semag), creating a ‘Sanitation Chat-Bot’ can be presented as a tool that will allow patients Check your symptoms and get guidance Before deciding to request leave.

For Saez, the citizens have a Healthcare Chat-Bot may benefit from lack of common sense About this Features of sick leave in Spain, “In many cases, citizens are not aware of the first three days of release They are not covered by the company or any institution, but theoretically by the citizen himself. The confusion arises because some companies have reached internal agreements to cover these three days, which have not been legally considered,” he explains. Implementation of a digital chat system that helps in requesting self-discharge, in addition to Inform the patient about his/her possible pathologyCan work to disseminate information that allows citizens to understand the importance of these situations.

“Many companies produce pressure on employees to keep coming to work Even if he is sick. The best way to make it difficult for them is that they have to go to a health center and make an appointment Justify your absence from work, “That means they have to move when they get sick,” he explained. “This type of system will allow employeesYou can check your symptoms And know what they have to do at a given time as per the law.”





Healthcare chat-bot will work like this

According to Saez, the proper way to implement this system would be to do it in the same way as patients are treated in health centers. “Low Level” Diseases, “I’ll start with Questions asked in consultation, that is, ask whether you have fever, whether you have headache, general discomfort, etc.,” he details. “A series of Testing point so that the patient can check his condition and, based on that information, advise of a self-discharge request or indicate that it is a Reason for direct consultation with a doctor, From there you will receive a telephone or online consultation with your family doctor,” the expert develops.

Thus, as Saez explains, a person who is ill I could see the explanation for what he’s suffering from, Furthermore, it suggests that if the patient presents with a serious condition, “a kind of triage” can be carried out by nursing, in which these professionals have the possibility to talk to the patient about their condition and Get a same-day or next-day appointment “as soon as possible”,





Medical limitations of healthcare chat-bots

For Saez, Chat-bots should have clear boundaries and suggests that only mild diseases known to society can be managed with this system. “The main limitation is if a person is sick with something that causes problems you have to go to the doctor, The second thing is that if it is not a serious disease, if it is known, it is something that the patient is already aware that he has the disease and it does not cause any complications. This self-discharge can be managed with this system”, he details.

But if the disease lasts longer, is severe, or has a different impact than people with lower-level disease, they should see a doctor, Saaz explains. According to experts, Self-diagnosis criteria would include symptoms such as fever, headache and general malaise,





How will patient confidentiality be ensured?

refering to Data Privacy and Security, Saez indicated that the experience gained during the pandemic with online medical consultations could serve as a model. “would be a This is a similar operation to the one started with COVID-19, when the patient who tested positive reported it from home to obtain sick leave. it civil servants electronicallyThrough the Internet, with a simple system that ensures that there will be no dissemination of data.

Other than this, Secure access through electronic certificates This will be the basis for guaranteeing the confidentiality of medical information managed by the chatbot. This will be the same system that is used Health applications of autonomous communities, “Applications manage patient health data. It requires one Identification through electronic certificate, All these systems are quite stable and have quite good security,” argues Saaz.