A scientific study has shown that knitting or crochet has benefits for emotional well-being and the body.

in this news Is knitting good for your health? What does a scientific study say about this activity

in a world where technology Growing by leaps and bounds, this ancient practice never goes out of style: to knit, What was once considered a grandmother’s pastime has today emerged as a companion. emotional well-being And physical.

A recent study was led and conducted by Cardiff University, highlights the benefits of needle and wool picking. Are you interested in knowing why?

The activity of weaving, far from a simple tradition, is situated as a modern equipment To improve our health in all aspects. How this activity has become a path to well-being digital age,

love for him crochet can go beyond personal entertainment, While it is true that knitting can become a solo workAllowing us valuable introspection and reflection is also a action surprising Social,

Crochet has been presented as a modern and versatile therapeutic activity. (Source: Unsplash)

Several groups of hobbyists meet to exchange ideas and share patterns cotton and wool stores In places for meeting and joint creativity.

According to research from, these meetings not only foster friendships, but Cardiff UniversityRelationships also improve, welfare And this Quality of life Of those participating. The authors of this study concluded that crocheting has a therapeutic efficacy unexpected.

Apart from encouraging creativity, this is an invaluable quality mental healthThis action has a positive effect on our mind. Studies show that activities like knitting They can help us solve problems in other aspects of our lives.

Observing accomplishments in weaving provides unique personal satisfaction. (Source: Unsplash)

Famous Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi Explains this: After experiencing a feeling of joy and complete immersion in the task, “it is followed by a feeling of clarity, of knowing what you want to do at any given moment.”

He crochetThen, it is revealed as a gateway to community, creativity, and greater emotional and mental well-being.

When knitting, we immerse ourselves in more than a simple mechanical task: we are training our Brain, adamant The movement of our hands becomes active neurotransmitterWhich translates into activity of our brain.

Science has confirmed a range of surprising benefits. We give their details below:

For people suffering from chronic pain, knitting can provide significant relief. (Source: Unsplash)

Improves brain connections : As we improve our crochet skills and the complexity of our creations increases, we are strengthening the connections between neurons in our brain.

Rest : The act of knitting can have an effect similar to meditation. It is associated with conscious Practice mindfulness. We focus on the movement of our hands, which takes us away from stress and daily problems.

decrease in blood pressure: Studies support that croquettes can help lower blood pressure, provide a calming effect and are beneficial for heart health.

Knitting can have a relaxing effect similar to meditation, encouraging mindfulness. (Source: Unsplash)