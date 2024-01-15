A scientific study reveals why exercising with your partner isn’t a good idea

in this news

sometimes you need An extra incentive to run or exercise. That’s not enough exert willpower And go ahead, you must have motivation.

A recent study talks about its potential effects Exercise as a couple, Especially in mature age couples. Below we will tell you a little more about it Expert Recommendations.

This is what scientific studies say about exercising with your partner

A study published in International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction Analysis Physical activity level and calories burned using daily steps For 12 weeks in 240 adults between the ages of 54 and 72.

The results show an interesting fact about running with anyone, especially your partner.

It’s important to set clear goals before exercising as a couple. (Photo: Archive).

“People who went out to train with their spouse took fewer steps on average, between 10,000 and 15,000 less per day, than those who went out for a run alone”Researchers say in an article published in science alert,

This finding shows that minimum activity level In these pairs they may be related Shared habits and routines that limit motivation to exercise.

In addition, there is also a risk During joint practice, one of the two may have to give up, which can lead to disappointment or frustration. There is also a danger of associating exercise with the presence of a partner, which can make it difficult Continuation of the habit if either cannot participate at any time.

Experts warn about the difficulty of changing routines as a couple to integrate exercise. (Photo: Archive).

What tips do the experts have on exercising as a couple?

According to health scientist Sapphire Lin, cited in the study, if they live together and have different daily routines, “Changing daily habits may require a major restructuring of the routines inherent in the family unit. After years of marriage.”

As Lynn explained, “for older adults Those who want to include regular exercise in their lifestyle, They may find it more effective to focus on changing their routine. Exercise as a couple and instead of trying to impose changes.

One study highlights the effectiveness of focusing on individual changes rather than exercising as a couple. (Photo: Archive).

Important data from the study results: