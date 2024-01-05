A silent struggle with the risk of suffering from it being 2 to 5 times higher during menopause

Every January 13, the world comes together to raise awareness about the importance of addressing depressiona disease which affects millions of people Whole world. On this International Day to Fight Depression, it is necessary to highlight how this condition Especially affects during menopause,

Depression according to statistics Affects women more than men, and manifests in unique ways throughout their lives. It is important to understand how biological, social and psychological factors They come together to shape this experience.

DommaA company specializing in the research and treatment of menopause, reveals shocking statistics: there is a risk of suffering from depression 2 to 5 times more during menopause.

characteristics in data

menopauseDespite being a natural stage in a woman’s life, it involves a series of physical and emotional changes. As a result of a decreased estrogen productionHormones responsible for emotional balance, women become more sensitive to suffering emotional and psychological imbalance,

This hormonal deficiency can result in a variety of symptoms, From sadness and anxiety to mood swings Pronunciation. A recent study by Domma, which involved more than 8,500 women, concluded that more than 50% experience anxietywhile approximately 50% report feeling sad, Other symptoms observed include stress, irritability, mood swings and fatigue.

The relationship between physical symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes and insomnia, and increased risk of depression This highlights the need to address not only the symptoms, but also their emotional and hormonal roots.

symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia and sexual problems, the risk of depression increases significantly when they are clearly suffering. However, Mireia Roca, co-founder of Domma, highlights the importance of not settling for these signs and find solution,

Depression and Menopause

One of the most worrying aspects is that, according to studies, the risk of depression is 2 to 5 times higher during menopause. The reason for this is effect of estrogen In the central nervous system, it regulates stress hormones and pleasure neurotransmitters.

decrease in these levels has a direct impact on mood, causing women to feel more sad, lonely, distressed, and have less vitality and energy. Emotional impact of menopause links physical symptoms Typical of this stage.

united in the face of adversity

It is necessary to approach menopause positive outlook And remove the stigma associated with it. Sharing experiences with friends and colleagues who are going through similar physical and emotional changes Help normalize and positive Menopause. However, it is important to seek professional help when symptoms are persistent, severe, or disabling.

The Domma team also emphasizes the importance of take a holistic approach For well-being during menopause. Eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, adopt Healthy habits and manage anxiety and stress levels These are the key elements to avoid sudden changes in mood.

On this International Day to Fight Depression, we remember that depression during menopause is a The reality that affects many women, Let’s raise awareness, share experiences, and find comprehensive solutions to address both physical and emotional symptoms.