A simple test shows how the body ages

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in just six years, one in six people in the world will have the disease. over 60 years And although more and more people are taking care of their diet and adapting their lifestyle to exercise and sleeping at least seven hours a night, the truth is that years take their toll To the body.

one of the distinguishing features of Ageing is she Increase in frequency of senescent cells In most organs, tissue dysfunction occurs. The presence of these cells is also associated with countless diseases Age related. Experts emphasize the importance of providing solutions that help improve the current quality of life and limit the occurrence of diseases.

Detect senescent cells in urine

Researchers from the University of Valencia, the Polytechnic University of Valencia, CIBER-BBN, CIBERNED and the Principe Felipe Research Center have developed a new inquiry to detect senescent cells in urineWhich will help to monitor and better understand the processes related to aging and establish new strategies to reverse the degenerative processes associated with it.

ramon martinez manez“The main purpose of cellular senescence is to prevent the proliferation of damaged cells,” said Dr., deputy director of the Interuniversity Research Institute for Molecular Recognition and Technological Development (IDM) at UPV and scientific director of CIBER-BBN, in a statement. cause cancer, However, when damage persists, or during aging, aged cells begin to accumulate abnormally, affecting tissue function and accelerating aging. “Therefore there is importance in developing new systems that allow detection of these cells in a simple and effective way.”

This is how testing works

The team of researchers developed the test after injecting it into rats. interacts with an enzyme which is especially abundant in aged cells to give rise to a compound fluorescent Which is soon eliminated through urine. “And based on the intensity of the signal in urine, we can know the load of aged cells in the body,” he highlighted. Isabel Fariñas, from the University of Valencia.

In the study published in the journal nature communication Monitoring was also done senolytic treatmentWith drugs that eliminate senescent cells and can rejuvenate tissues, it was observed that the intensity of the signal in urine was related to reduced aging in animals and a reduction in age-related anxiety.

Fariñas explains: “When administered, a fluorophore is released which is ultimately excreted by the kidneys and can be measured in the urine. “The intensity of the fluorophore indicates the level of cellular senescence load and we have observed that this is related to aging and age-related anxiety during senolytic treatment.”

The results obtained have opened a way better understand aging And its effects on health. Ramon Martínez Menez concluded, “This could help us develop more effective ways to address age-related problems, as well as follow up treatments in urine that aim to reverse cellular aging in humans as well.” Or to reduce it.”