A skydiver dies after attempting to jump from the 29th floor in Thailand

A tragedy occurred in the tourist city of Pattaya in Thailand, when the death of a British man was recorded, who was trying to make a high jump from the 29th floor of a skyscraper, his parachute failed to open and the incident affected the network. Did. ,

This is Nathy Odinson, 33, who became the victim of this tragedy while trying to create content for her social network. The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the skydiver illegally entered the roof of an apartment building, from where he wanted to perform the stunt with a person who would be in charge of recording the extreme adventure.

Photos of the incident, which show Odinson preparing for the stunt, were posted on the web. Photo: The Sun , picture: Sun

a fatal failure in his parachute

“I heard the tree snap and thought it was a branch falling to the ground. A woman screamed, so I moved closer and realized it was a person. Were dead. I saw that he had jumped from the building,” said a security guard.

Pattaya police rushed to the scene and despite prompt assistance from emergency services, it was too late and they only confirmed his death.

A round blue parachute, partially deployed, was found next to the body, according to authorities’ report.

The building’s security cameras, which were reviewed by the security team, show how Odinson and his partner walked towards the residential complex and He waited a moment to illegally enter the rooftop from where he had jumped after scaling the concrete wall, without being detected.

This was not the first time I did this.

The security guard’s versions indicate that the victim had jumped from the rooftop on several occasions before, which is why he posed a threat to passersby.

, Activity on Odinson’s Facebook account reflects his passion for skydiving and base jumping, an extreme sport involving leaps from great heights. Photo: Facebook Nathy Odinson , picture: Facebook Nathy Odinson

Odinsson, a lover of extreme sports with skydiving and a focus on base jumping, an extreme method that involves jumping off buildings, antennas, bridges and cliffs, showed off his skills and talents on his Facebook account.

The athlete also owned a company specializing in aerial photography, which offered various private skydiving experiences.