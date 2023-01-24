A soon-to-be stepdad wants to pay a Fortnite history expert $100 an hour to get him closer to his fiancée’s kids.

A soon-to-be stepfather is looking for a Fortnite history expert to teach him everything he knows about the game so he can better bond with his fiancée’s children.

Website FandomSpot is on the hunt for the “world’s greatest expert on Fortnite lore” after a Texas man reached out for help. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is not a Fortnite fan who just discovered the game and now wants to learn everything there is to know. No, his reason for wanting to know about Epic’s Battle Royale is adorable.

You see, he plans to propose to his girlfriend on their anniversary at the end of March, but he’s been having trouble forming a strong connection with his kids. The boys, ages 9, 10 and 13, are all huge Fortnite fans, and the man hopes learning more about the game will bring them closer as a family.

Touched by his story, FandomSpot is now accepting applications for the concert and is offering up to $100 an hour for the Fortnite guru’s time and experience. Applicants can be based anywhere in the world, but must be 16 years of age or older and have access to their own device to play Fortnite. If you know the lore of the game well and think you’d be a good fit, head over to FandomSpot (Opens in a new tab) for all the information you’ll need to apply.

Fortnite Chapter 4 arrived in December and brought a lot of changes to the popular Battle Royale. In addition to switching to Unreal Engine 5.1, the latest chapter introduced a “whole new island to explore, different ways to move, and newly forged weapons, as well as a new Battle Pass featuring Geralt of Rivia and the Doom Slayer.” .

