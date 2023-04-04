A Spanish streamer accuses Riot Games of plagiarism because of a League of Legends event – League of Legends

ElMillor has accused Riot Games of plagiarism due to holding the SoloQ Challenge in France.

He SoloQ Challenge it’s the streamers event of League of Legends most famous in Spain. A celebration in which a large number of content creators and professional players compete live to reach the highest position in the ranking of ranked games in a certain period of time. Until now it was an exclusive celebration of the peninsular country, but given its success Riot Games decided to expand its celebration to France in collaboration with local creators. A decision that has generated great controversy in the community because ElMillor, the streamer who organized the first edition, has accused the developer of appropriating his idea.

Controversy with Riot Games because of the SoloQ Challenge in France

“This has gotten completely out of hand. They have stolen the name of the project, copied the format and copied 100% of my website (front and back) and all without even asking,” explained the streamer through his social networks. In addition to these accusations, the content creator also held Riot Games responsible for the event not being held in Spain. “This year we will probably run out of SoloQ Challenge in Spain for the same reason that last year the prizes could not be paid, due to the complete and utter incompetence of a Riot Spain team that does not take responsibility for their actions,” he concluded. .

From Riot Games for his part, they have given an opposite version of the facts. Although the Spanish division of the company has not yet ruled on the matter, from France they have offered official statements. “Due to the claims of a Spanish streamer about the SoloQ Challenge project, we want to ensure that Trayton’s (content creator) SoloQ Challenge France event has been approved and endorsed by Riot Games and that everything has been done according to the rules”.

Regarding the reasons, those responsible for League of Legends assure that both events are so similar because “The initial objective was to unite the two events by carrying them out at the same time. and working with the people behind the previous editions”. However, the joint celebration between the two League of Legends communities could not take place for reasons that have not been revealed. If these circumstances had been met, perhaps it did make sense to use the resources regulars of the SoloQ Challenge since the same organizers of the first edition were going to be the ones who, partially, benefited from their own idea.





The French SoloQ Challenge website now directs visitors to another web address

Following disagreements between Riot Games and Elmillor, the streamer has demanded the removal of the French SoloQ Challenge event website and this is currently out of service. Instead, both Trayton, the organizer of the event in France, and those responsible for League of Legends have turned to an external service that offers similar benefits. The situation is far from resolved and the Spanish content creator has promised to carry out a live broadcast in which he will offer more details about this situation.

