‘A Star Is Born’: Bradley Cooper reveals which singer could have played Lady Gaga

As soon as the film is released a star is bornThe chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was undeniable. However, the pair never saw the light of day, as the film’s actor and director admitted during a recent interview. Two other famous personalities from the music world were actually in the running for the role of Ellie.

Two international stars in race to star in ‘A Star Is Born’

At the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Bradley Cooper revealed that he considered asking Adele to play Lady Gaga. ,I thought about Adele for a while“, he says. Before explaining how the story would have unfolded with him: “It seemed like he didn’t have a great career. He goes abroad. He meets this woman, but no, and then it never started.”

The British actor wasn’t the only one whose name was being thrown around in connection with the role of Ellie. Beyoncé The role was also offered, but then withdrawn. “She was incredible. And we went on the road, but it didn’t work out. I remember being so nervous. I had a weird cough when I presented the project to her,” says Bradley Cooper.

a fruitful pair

The actor and director eventually turned to Lady Gaga when he heard her sing live. “I was at a charity event and the last number was ‘La Vie en Rose’ by Lady Gaga,” he says.I said to myself, ‘How could I think of anyone else?’, I went to meet her at her house a few days later and just seeing her come down the stairs I knew it was going to work,” he added.

This intuition was correct because of the pairing they made on the screen with the interpreter. just Dance Received genuine critical acclaim. a star is born The title song of the film received several awards, including a Golden Globe and an Oscar. shallow,