A streamer literally has his house fall on him while playing Counter Strike

It seems to be a joke, but the subject is serious enough to tell, especially for the person to whom it has happened. To the streamer Dylastein’s house falls on him while playing Counter Strike, all this while being live which triggered a barrage of reactions.

From one moment to the next, the incident occurred, something that no one would have expected, and that is that while the streamer waited for the game to end the ceiling of his room fell violently to the groundwhich caused the surprise of the same and of the users who were witnessing the moment.

A streamer’s house falls on him while playing Counter Strike, Valve once again “saving lives”

The collapse has gone around the internet and it seems that it has happened due to a water leak in the air conditioner of the house, causing the roof to weaken until it finally gave way. Luckily there are no injuries to regret, but yes, the streamer has not reopened directly since then.

At least and within the bad news, the boy can count it without having been hurt, so we could say that playing Counter Strike has saved his life, or at least from a good blow, thanks for this one, Valve. It seems that Counter Strike is everywhere right nowespecially due to the announcement a few months ago of the release of Counter Strike 2.

Since then the community has been very aware of the game, reaching new peaks of players and encouraging many who had never tried the title dare to do so in order to catch up before the release of the second part.