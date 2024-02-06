A study concludes that this protein may help promote healthy aging

It is known that the basis of a healthy diet is a variety of quality foods. In fact, the classic distribution indicates that half the plate should be vegetables, a quarter proteins and a quarter carbohydrates.

A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition ,American Journal of Clinical Nutrition) adds additional information regarding the types of proteins that provide the most benefits. In this sense, it indicates, a diet rich in plant proteins can help women stay healthy as they age.

Women who eat more vegetable protein are less likely to develop chronic diseases

Led by researchers at Tufts University in Boston, the research found that women who ate more plant-based protein developed fewer chronic diseases and were generally healthier later in life.

Analyzing self-reported data from more than 48,000 women, researchers observed that there were “markedly” fewer cases of heart disease, cancer and diabetes and declines in cognitive and mental health in those who improved their diets. Include more protein from sources like fruits, vegetables. , bread, legumes and pasta, compared to those who ate less.



“Protein intake in midlife was related to promoting good health in adulthood,” says Andres Ardisson Korat, a scientist at the USDA Jean Mayer Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging and lead author of the study.

“We also found that the source of protein is important. Getting most of your protein from plant sources in middle age, as well as a small amount of animal protein, appears to promote good health and survival into old age.”





The findings come from the influential Harvard-based Nurses’ Health Study, which followed health professionals from 1984 to 2016. The women were between 38 and 59 years of age at baseline and were considered to be in good physical and mental health at that time. ,

Ardisson Korat and his team, including lead author Qi Sun of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, examined thousands of surveys collected every four years to identify dietary proteins and their effects on healthy aging by examining how often people Eat some foods.



Animal Protein vs Vegetable Protein

Women who ate more plant-based protein – keep in mind that in 1984 this was defined as protein from bread, vegetables, fruits, pizza, cereals, baked goods, mashed potatoes, nuts, legumes, peanut butter and pasta. was defined as -, were 46% more likely to remain healthy in their later years.

However, people who ate more animal protein, such as beef, chicken, milk, fish/shellfish and cheese, were 6% less likely to remain healthy as they aged.





“People who consume high amounts of animal protein have a higher incidence of chronic diseases,” said Ardisson Korat.

Animal protein was “modestly” related to reduced physical limitations in old age, but plant protein had a stronger and more consistent relationship across all observed models, and was more closely related to good mental health later in life.

Cholesterol and Protein

Specifically with respect to heart disease, lower levels of LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and improved insulin sensitivity were observed with greater consumption of plant proteins.



Dairy protein alone (primarily milk, cheese, pizza, yogurt and ice cream) was not significantly associated with better health status in adulthood.

The team postulated that the benefits of plant proteins may derive from plant-based food components rather than the protein itself. The thing is that, compared to foods of animal origin, plants contain a higher proportion of dietary fiber, micronutrients and beneficial compounds called polyphenols that are present in plants.

Animal Protein: Why Is It Important?

Ardisson Korat also said data from other groups is needed, as the Nurses’ Health Study has primarily surveyed white women working in health care.





“The study data is very homogeneous in terms of demographic and socio-economic composition, so it would be valuable to conduct studies in groups that are more diverse. “This is an area that is still developing,” he said.

But the team’s findings so far support the recommendation that women eat most of their protein in the form of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, though they should also include some fish and other animal proteins for iron and vitamin content. B12.



The researchers concluded, “Dietary protein intake in middle age, especially plant-derived protein, plays an important role in promoting healthy aging and maintaining positive health status into older age.”

In which foods vegetable protein can be found

Some of the foods that contain these are: