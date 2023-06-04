A successful solo career after boy band: Harry Styles is not alone music

04 June 2023 at 05:00 PM

Countless singers have found that success with a boy band is no guarantee of a long-lasting solo career.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles proved with a series of three concerts at the Johan Cruz Arena that it really is possible. And he certainly isn’t the only one.

There has been no escaping Harry Styles in recent years. The singer sells millions of records, scores hit after hit, regularly shows her face on the silver screen and (gossip) the press can’t stop talking about her. There’s no denying that she’s one of the all-time greatest pop stars of her generation.

Styles began his career by auditioning for British talent shows X Factor, where he was placed in the boy band One Direction after a few rounds. The group finishes third, but becomes a worldwide hit phenomenon with fans screaming everywhere the band members go. In 2016, the group takes an indefinite hiatus to work on solo careers.

The fans screaming for Styles never went away. The singer released his first single sign of the times Instantly a huge hit in 2017. It’s the first in a long line of successes anywhere watermelon sugar, love you Be a part of Published last year. as it was itself became the most listened to song of the year on Spotify.

When you think of NSYNC, you think of Justin Timberlake

The history of boy bands shows that usually at most one singer per boy band single becomes really successful. Just look at NSYNC. While the rest of the band is still waiting for Justin Timberlake to return around 2002, his solo career immediately takes off so fast that he doesn’t want to turn back. with hits like like I Love You, cry Me A River And sexyback Establishes herself as one of the biggest gimmick pop stars of this century. still hit like Mirror And can’t stop the feeling, His success at the time was definitely a lot bigger than Styles’ today.

The other four members of NSYNC are active in almost all media, but only JC Chasez releases music himself. He has managed to chart a few times, but his solo career has hardly made an impact.

The same goes for the members of the Backstreet Boys. Nick Carter is still hit, but the singers quickly decide they are stronger together. After a two-year break, they reunited in 2005. The band still performs as a five piece.

The Whole One Direction Doesn’t Do It Without Merit

With the reunion the members of One Direction would be in less of a hurry. While Styles has arguably achieved the most commercial success, he’s not the only one with an illustrious career.

For example, Zayn Malik, who left the band a year before the rest, also started his career with a No. 1 hit: pillow Talk, His duets with Sia and Taylor Swift also have over a billion streams on Spotify. The singer chooses not to tour and barely promotes his work, which has pushed his name into the background for now.

The latter does not apply to Niall Horan. The singer has built a steady career and will release his third album next week. Especially in United Kingdom he manages to score hit after hit. Horan will visit the Ziggo Dome twice next year in March. Other members Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have also had some hit success, but they lag behind in comparison to their bandmates.

Yet each member of One Direction already has a bigger solo career than all the Backstreet Boys members and members of NSYNC who aren’t Justin Timberlake combined.

Will One Direction Follow What They Lead?

When the hugely popular British group Take That announced their split in the mid-1990s, aid agencies had to pull out all the stops to care for the devastated teenage girls. Robbie Williams leaves the band a little early after being given an ultimatum due to his drug use.

Following this, he has one of the biggest solo careers ever. Williams never really gained a foothold in the United States, but in Europe he managed to regularly finish in the highest echelons of the charts for almost twenty years. It’s not for Gary Barlow, who writes the lion’s share of Take That Hits. Although he does not do it on his own without merit.

Ten years later, the men reunited in 2006 without Williams. This marked the beginning of a successful and long-lasting comeback, particularly in the UK with several No. 1 albums and singles. It went so well that in 2010, when his solo career was nearly over, Williams rejoined the company for a few years.