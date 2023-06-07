“A supporter for 50 years, even in the loneliest years”: television producer Tom Lennaerts not dry after Alderweireld goal

Antwerp is again the champion of Belgium after 66 years. The fact that Sunday’s crazy and emotional scene is still an understatement. Television producer Tom Lennarts also could not hold back tears.

Tom Lennarts (54) has been an Antwerp supporter for over fifty years. “In our family, Antwerp support is passed down from grandfather to father to grandson. I was four when I was first taken to Antwerp. I don’t remember who we played against. But that day I got the Antwerp shirt and shorts Also met I was very proud of him.

Tom Leinaerts says that during football matches on the playground at school, he identified with the Antwerp stars of the time. “If I did something clumsy with the ball, I was Alex Zarniatynski. If I had done something genius, I would have been Sis Severyanes. I wasn’t the only Cisse clone in class. I remember a friend who slowly became like Severance. I’ve never driven it yet.”

Even after school and after leaving Antwerp, Lennaerts continued to play for Royal Antwerp FC. He calls it eternal loyalty and jokes that there are probably more divorcees than Antwerp fans who lose their team. “Yeah, there have been dark, lonely years as an Antwerp pro,” says Tom. It explains why on Sunday – Lennarts followed the match outside the stadium with some friends, including Tom Weas – when Toby Alderweireld scored 2-2 and Antwerp became champions, there was such an emotional release.

While Tom Weas is crying, Tom Lennarts (right) is not dry after Toby Alderweireld’s goal. , © Instagram Tom Weiss

zapping and surfing

A discharge that never got rid of all the tension. Because when Tom Poune came home around one o’clock, he stayed up late into the night chanting and surfing to grab anything and everything from “Antwerp Champion”.

In the meantime, the Antwerp endorsement has already passed. Tom Leinaerts says he has two season tickets for Antwerp. This is mainly because he always takes one of his sons with him. But recently daughter and wife also wanted to come together. So maybe three subscriptions next year? Tom got suspicious. Maybe next year he will always go and watch the match with the friend with whom he watched the match on Sunday. “Because as soon as that dude went to the toilet – he couldn’t bear it any more – Toby scored. So for next season we know how to force a win when desperately needed.”