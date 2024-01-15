A terrible crime for which an innocent person was convicted

On a gloomy morning of September 11, 1982, a horrific discovery shook the city of Quito. In the city’s old zoo, a guard named Floresmillo Bolaños encountered an indescribable horror: the mutilated body of 23-year-old university student Iván Egas lay inside a cage of lions. The scene was Dantesque: cats devouring his corpse, children waiting their turn and a female playing with one of Aegas’s shoes.

Authorities initially ruled Egas’ death a tragic suicide. According to the official version, the young man may have entered the cage in a state of intoxication and depression and the lions attacked him. However, numerous inconsistencies in the case and emerging testimonies from the community point towards a dark murder conspiracy.

The story, which made headlines in local newspapers at the time, recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter). David Ravelo, a user who creates threads about crimes and shocking stories, developed investigative work based on the country’s newspaper archives to reconstruct the incident. In conversation with Infobae, Ravelo indicated that he creates threads because he loves writing, but he admits that “all these stories are always steeped in stronger and more timeless underlying problems, things that are cyclical, to me. Whatever else seems to happen, happens regardless of society or time: impunity, abuse of power, death itself, pain, happiness and those universal things are what I like to highlight in what I tell.

The first rumors of the crime centered on Army Lieutenant Pedro Llarenas, who allegedly planned Egas’s death due to the alleged affair between him and his wife Lilia. Evidence indicates that Llarenas used military resources to pursue Egas on the night of his death, in an effort to seek jealous revenge.

