A tournament is coming for Fortnite lovers

Thinking of the constant rise of the “gaming world” in Colombia, important company of technology in alliance with the Professional Video Game League (LVP)), created the tournament Samsung Neo Gaming Battle – Fortnite. This competition that was born in order to create new spaces that promote the development of this industry in the country.

In this sense, this is the opportunity for the gamers over 14 years old, lovers of video games, to demonstrate their skill in the Fortnite. The competition will have different qualifying rounds, where the first step is the totally free pre-registration. However, participants under the age of 18 must have the authorization of the parents or guardians.

In this way, you can participate in this competition of video game, whose final will be on April 1. Only two Colombians will have the chance that day of fighting for the magnificent bonus of a million pesos which will be awarded to first place. The event that will be broadcast on the LVP Colombia Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

For its part, the second place will take a bonus for 500.00 pesos and the third place another for a value of 250,000 pesos. Colombians. The vouchers can be redeemed in the online store of samsung by articles from the TV and Audio categories.

Finally, people who want to participate will be able to enroll entering: https://www.arenagg.com/es/competition/124986, with maximum termor until March 25. Once this process is finished, the applicant to participate will receive an e-mailhe check in in the championship. Only the first 1,024 players in doing so they will start the phase tournament playoff.

