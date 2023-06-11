A treat for tennis fans: Inga Swiatek wins Roland Garros for the third time after a thrilling final against Karolina Muchova

The final score of the first set really infuriated the Czech, that is with Kirsten Flipkens. Muchova played excellent tennis and at times came close to breaking Swiatek’s serve, but the Polish was even better. To Muchova’s frustration she always found the right angle and length with her strokes.

Swiatek immediately made history with that set win. She is the first tennis player to win the first set in each of her first seven Grand Slam finals. With this, she outperforms Roger Federer, Lindsay Davenport and Lleyton Hewitt.

In set two, Swiatek quickly broke on the Czech’s serve and went up 3–0. Muchova fought for her worth and broke the world number one with a superb score. The No. 43 in the world got back to 3-3 and 4-4.

Swiatek did not drop a single set in this tournament, but still she was troubled. In the ninth game she conceded a break point and the Polish actually hit a double fault: 5–4 for Muchova, who was allowed to serve for the set.

But what had to happen happened. Swiatek went straight back to serve for check. Game over? No. The number one in the world again served very weak and lost his serve again. Muchova was then suffering from nerves, but she made a great break at 40–40 to win the second set 7–5.

It seemed that spring had broken in Polish. Muchova won ten straight points and immediately went up 2–0 in the third set. But this women’s final was one of the thriller format. Swiatek straightened his back, passed on a check serve and after the first ace made it 3–2.

Muchova has already shown that she is the queen of comebacks and so did she. The group went up and down on Kirsten Flipkens, who hit a double foul at another wrong time to trail 4–3. And it still wasn’t done. Swiatek made a quick comeback and put the cards down again in the deciding set.

Muchova then went through on serve of number one, but Swiatek saved a break point and took the deciding two games (after a double fault by the Czech on match point) for a 6–4 victory and her third Roland Garros title.

