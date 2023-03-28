A Valorant Game Changers Documentary

VALORANT esports premiered during the month of March through its official YouTube channels, a documentary. changing the game narrates the events of the two teams that, in 2022, were finalists in the VCT Game Changers world championship. Highlighting the trajectory of the professional players and the organizations that participated in the VCT Game Changers in their different regions.

The documentary follows the participation of the finalist teams and iconic international players in the competitive gaming scene leading up to the final showdown between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion.

Connoisseurs of the VALORANT competitive scene in LATAM will be able to find nods to the participation of LATAM stars such as Conir, Romi and Btrdd.

Don’t miss this inspiring story

Changing the Game: A VCT Documentary. Valorant Game Changers Tournament

The inspiring documentary brings us closer to these great players, their preparation, their path to greatness and above all, brings us closer to their thoughts and feelings.

This Valorant documentary reminds us that women in esports are also an important part and that despite not always being noticed, they are capable of achieving such greatness.

4