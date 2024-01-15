“A very selfish act”: An emergency doctor rails against the practice that many patients do with their appointments

A doctor in his office. (Europa Press)

David Andina, an emergency pediatrician and winner of the National Medical Award, has used his profile Andina is known for sharing medical advice and denouncing the difficulties faced by hospitals and health centers, especially in situations such as saturation and degradationThis time the focus was on the behavior of some patients.

A big problem in primary care, according to pediatricians absence Driving patients to their medical appointments without prior notice. Through a publication, Andina shows a screenshot where you can see her Six patients who did not attend For your appointments scheduled for the same day and they didn’t cancel them, The doctor emphasizes that canceling an appointment through a mobile application is a process that takes only a few seconds, and describes not canceling as a “very selfish act” that impairs the functioning of the health system and Harms the care of other patients.

In another publication, Andina extended her complaint about appointments with specialists in hospitals, pointing out that, despite long waits to obtain an appointment, every day there are patients who do not attend. Recognize that in a hospital setting, canceling or changing an appointment is more complicated because many hospitals’ switchboards are saturated due to the high call volume. However, remember that in the case of primary care, canceling an appointment through the app only takes a few seconds: “Cancelling an appointment with the app takes 15 seconds.”

Andina’s statements highlight the importance of personal responsibility in managing medical appointments, highlighting how minor behaviors can have a significant impact on the health system and other patients’ access to needed medical care.

Spanish public health leaves almost two million surgeries incomplete due to saturation of the waiting list.

The waiting list situation in the health system has reached worrying levels since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, tipping the balance. two million pending surgeries By 2022. According to a study conducted by the Venturi Project for Health Circle, based on official semi-annual data from the Ministry of Health, the proportion of the waiting list in relation to the medical activity carried out has only increased since then. pandemic.

The analysis shows that a large part of the increase in the waiting list is related to patients who, for various reasons, are marginalized from the official statistics, such as those who cannot be temporarily scheduled, those who seek treatment in an alternative center. Refuse to do so, or are waiting for specifics not considered in the report.

Number of patients waiting in June 2023, the month the latest published data matches, Non-urgent surgeries amounted to 819,964, which represents an increase of 115,000 people compared to the pre-pandemic period. Although the average waiting time decreased slightly to 112 days, three days less than in June 2019, the number of patients entering the surgical waiting list in the period analyzed reached a record number of 1.5 million, of which 1.25 million came out. resulting in 250,000 patients not being counted in that period alone.