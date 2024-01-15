A veteran Chevrolet pickup beats a Tesla Cybertruck in a tow test

This time, Elon Muska’s electric pickup came out badly against a conventional turbodiesel pickup, pulling it off with no problems.

At the end, Pickup developed by Tesla After almost four years elapsed between the conceptual presentation in late 2019 and the start of deliveries in December 2023, it began to be delivered to its customers. still, Elon Musk managed to bring its extremely futuristic-looking workhorse to market.

And the best news that fans of electric pickups got is that it managed to preserve the general design that caused so much controversy from the beginning, as well as other features that made it an interesting addition to the North American market. Makes proposals.

As expected, since deliveries began to owners, tesla cybertruck He had to go through all kinds of tests, winning or failing depending on the type of challenge. One of them was recently discovered thanks to the intrepid cyber hooligans.

In a video uploaded to YouTube you can see the pickup facing the towing test, known as “Tug of War” against one chevrolet silverado Which, unlike the Cybertruck, retains its original turbodiesel engine under the hood (it is not specified whether it is a 6-cylinder or a V8).

Before its official launch the Cybertruck faced a sole tow test, where it challenged Ford F-150 Being still a prototype and having managed to defeat it, electric pickups should have dominated the game, but that didn’t happen.

When the Tesla Pickup beat the Ford F-150 and lost to the Chevrolet Silverado

At the time, the Tesla pickup apparently won, but later said the test was completely fraudulent. Some viewers pointed out that the F-150 was A rear-wheel drive modelAnd this, along with the fact that the platform was empty, could tip the balance in favor of the Cybertruck.

As a result, the action was not justified, especially since the electric pickup All-wheel drive and because it probably holds the lead in terms of weight Due to its batteries (it is said to have been in ballast during the collision…).

To see how good the Cybertruck is and to check if this test was real and not a fake, the guys at Cyber ​​Hooligan got a street unit (not a concept) and its owner in a “tug and war” with a Chevrolet Silverado. Agreed to. A few years old but with original factory engine (see). Video of competition)

Once each was tied to its tow hook, the two began the test. In the first attempt, The Silverado takes it and pulls it off without hesitation, Then, on a second attempt—and after changing each pickup’s starting direction to be the same—Chevrolet pulls the Cybertruck over once again.

According to the YouTube channel, this is apparently the reason for Chevy’s victory. It was not possible to disconnect the Cybertruck’s traction control, so power was limited when towing. He also manually disconnected the ABS tab, but that didn’t help either, and the Tesla was only able to tow the Silverado when it was in “parking mode.”

Although they could have fooled the electric pickup system by adding a fake switch to the trailer connector that comes from Tesla’s factory (and pretending it was pulling a trailer), they decided to test it the right way without fooling anyone. Did.

And although a new challenge was pending between the two pickups when a way was found to disable the traction control, This setback raises questions about the Cybertruck’s actual capability in test conditions.It highlights potential limitations in its drive system that may require innovative solutions from owners.