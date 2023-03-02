A video game about the Holocaust breaks taboos

In this game, recently available for PC and soon for consoles, the player plays the members of a French Jewish family from Poland and follows them on their journey under the Vichy regime until their arrest in 1942 and their transfer to the camp of Pithiviers, from where they are deported.

The evocation of the Holocaust is still taboo in the world of video games and few programmers have risked dealing with the subject.

“There is a fear of making a game trivial or of oversimplifying” the issue, explains Eugen Pfister, a researcher at the Bern School of Art and a specialist in video games.

“There are also fears that you can’t make a game ethically,” he adds.

Among the most successful titles in recent years, there is an exception: the Wolfenstein series, especially “The New Order” (2014), in which the main character is introduced to a fictional concentration camp in Croatia.

But this game is set in an alternate universe, where the Nazis are winning World War II, and it doesn’t offer a realistic depiction of the Holocaust.

“You see the chimneys, the wagons and even the selection of prisoners, but you never talk about concentration camps or even about Jews,” explains Pfister.

“No Choice”

For Luc Bernard, French creator of “The Light in the Darkness,” the fact that the Holocaust is not covered in video games is problematic.

“Young people play games about World War II, like ‘Call of Duty,’ where it’s barely even mentioned,” he laments.

“It’s a bit like denying that it existed,” continues the 36-year-old programmer, based in Los Angeles.

In “The Light in the Darkness”, the player cannot control the development of the story and passively attends the tragic fate of the characters.

“I couldn’t make a game where you win at the end,” he says. “It wasn’t like that in the Holocaust, there was no choice.”

Bernard did extensive research to create the game, consulting the archives of Holocaust museums in Washington and Los Angeles.

It also featured testimonials from survivors. In a future version of the game, the programmer plans to integrate some of these explanations.

Evolution of mentalities

Fifteen years ago, Bernard already developed a first game about the Holocaust, “Imagination Is The Only Escape” (Imagination is the only escape), which he wanted to release for Nintendo DS.

The game was inspired by the story of his grandmother, who transported Jewish children to the UK during the war.

The project was eventually abandoned due to lack of funding. According to the creator, a press campaign discredited him.

“The Light in the Darkness” is available for free on the Epic Games online store, creator of the Fortnite saga. The game is also on display at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

According to the researcher Pfister, the evolution of mentality is comparable to what happened in the cinema after the series “Holocaust” (1978) and the film “Schindler’s List” (1993) by Steven Spielberg.

“The current consensus is that Hollywood is capable of making films about the Holocaust,” sums up the historian.

“I am optimistic about the possibility that video games also find a language to talk about it,” he settles.