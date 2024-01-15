A work by Adele Blaise in Sherbrooke City Hall

The City of Sherbrooke has acquired a work by artist Adele Blaise. The painting was hung in the municipal council chamber, where, long ago, the town hall’s crucifix had stood.

I am very excited to be here. I think this is the first painting by a living artist Sherbrooke artist Adele Blaise said at the beginning of the municipal council meeting.

Not only is this quite an honor for this artist, but it is also a strong symbol as the city of Sherbrooke salutes the work of a local woman while highlighting a woman’s story. Adele Blais’s portrait is actually of an important but completely unknown Sherbrooke resident, Anna Canfield.

A work by Adele Blaise now hangs in the Sherbrooke City Council Chamber. Radio-Canada / Amy LaFortune

Besides the fact that it's gorgeous, why did you choose this canvas? Because Mrs. Anna Canfield was the wife of Gilbert Hyatt who is considered in history books as one of the founders of the city of Sherbrooke. What people are less aware of is that his wife was a key figure and helped develop the heart of our municipality. — Evelyn Beaudin, Mayor of Sherbrooke



I hope other leaders will be inspired by your initiative and begin to explore this part of history that we don’t know about: the female side. Adele Blaise underlined as she spoke.

Listen to Anik Moulin’s column at 3:17 of this “Round Table” segment.