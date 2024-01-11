A young man mutilated by a gang sends a message from a hospital in Santiago de Cuba

David Enrique Perdomo Alvarez, the young Cuban left disfigured after an attack in the capital of Santiago de Cuba, sent a message expressing gratitude to those who became aware of his condition and said he was fine physically and emotionally. Are happening.

The victim, a 26-year-old father of a three-year-old child, worked as a lineman for an electric company, local freelance reporter Yosmani Mayeta Labrada reported on Facebook.

However, in recent times Perdomo Alvarez was attacked by a gang Known as “59 de Micro III”, its members cut off his right hand with a machete in the Abel Santamaría neighborhood, known as El Salao, in the capital of Santiago.

“Here I am recovering, I feel a little better than before,” he said from the Juan Bruno Zayas Clinical Surgical Hospital, where treatment is being performed on the affected area.

The young man’s family has confirmed this terrible blow to himWho still has not assimilated what happened, although his mood has improved.

Dyron Perdomo, one of the victim’s brothers, said that last weekend Perdomo Álvarez “finished his work shift in the morning and decided to stop at a kiosk in the neighborhood and have some beer, when the attack occurs around 5:40 a.m. “

According to testimony, several people followed the man as he left the kiosk A dozen youths threw stones at him, snatched his wallet and attacked him with knives,

Mayetta Labrada said several people have been detained for the incident and an investigation is underway.