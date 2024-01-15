A young man strangled his father in Santiago

This Sunday another crime shook the whole of Santiago de Cuba, when we learned that a son murdered his father

Journalist Yosmani Mayeta Labrada reported that the incidents occurred in the Quintero neighborhood and that the motive was allegedly a dispute over an engine.

“For some time the son had been asking for the engine and the father did not want to give it to him and he threatened the father that if he did not give him the engine he would kill him and the old man had not slept for three days. For many days he was afraid that he would He also used to sleep with a knife next to him.” Today around 10:30 in the morning his son came from his bed and played music at full volume, which never happens and it killed him. Then he ran away and in the afternoon he came And surrendered himself,” a source told the reporter.

As he explains, “Another young woman who sent a photo of the house said that the name of the murdered man was Leonardo Galban alias ‘El Blanco’, and that the house is located in Quintero, before reaching Cupate in this area.”

“The killer’s name is Frank Leonardo Galban Guerra and his nickname on Facebook is ‘Gigolo Galban’, he is 32 years old,” said Mayetta Labrada.

He said, “I learned about the son that he lived with his grandmother Juanita in the Rajayoga neighborhood and that he visited his father in Quintero several times, but always with the insistence that he give him the motorcycle. “

Meanwhile, he said he told them that the father “never agreed to give them the engine, because he was afraid his son would kill himself, because he was always on drugs.”

“He started taking acid more than a year ago,” the source said.