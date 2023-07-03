A Young Selena Gomez Was Actually Forced To Smoke For This Film And She’s Addicted



Earlier this year, there was an article on Filmtotal about Selena Gomez. The actress is often criticized for her looks. Although she always cuts and defends herself well, the story below is shocking.

Gomez has already starred in several major films. For example, just think A Rainy Day in New York, Dolittle And spring breakers, Still, it’s strange what happened during the recording of the latter project.

Story

The film is about four college students (including Gomes) who rob a restaurant to pay for their trip to the beach.

Things take a turn for the worse when they run into a drug dealer/arms dealer (James Franco) who expects them to do even more shady work.

Watch the trailer of the film below.

smoking

In the film, Gomez plays a character who smokes. One problem: Before this movie, Gomez had never smoked. Instead of using fake cigarettes or special effects, he decided spring breakers The team said it would be better if he actually learned to smoke.

So Gomez really had a “lesson” of smoking for the film. However, this is worth mentioning, as there are many other solutions as well. Think Cillian Murphy, who smokes quite a bit in the beloved series peaky blinders, However, he insisted that it was not the tobacco but the flower petals that produced the same ‘effect’.

crisis

When this story came out, not everyone was a fan that the then-18-year-old Gomez would have to learn to smoke. Since then, the actress also became addicted to smoking to some extent and continues to do so even today.