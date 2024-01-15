A$AP Rocky teases Rihanna’s 9th studio album

According to A$AP Rocky, Rihanna fans’ patience should be rewarded soon. It’s been six years since Rihanna announced her ninth studio album and the wait is getting longer! But we believe the rapper, who has shared the singer’s life since 2020 and with whom he has two children.

In a video shared on X over the weekend, fans met the 35-year-old musician in Paris. And what other questions could they ask him if not where is his beloved’s famous next album? R9 ,

Will it come out, won’t it?

“She works there,” A$AP Rocky replied with a smile. The second clue that aroused the curiosity of fans, photos circulated in which we see Rihanna (from the back, with long blonde hair) leaving the Lenduit studio in Paris with her team and choreographers.

Rihanna, 35, released her latest album, anti, in 2016. Since then, it has been Arlesien. Starr believed that the trend She was working on a reggae project before confirming on Instagram that her record would be released in December 2019… and even making jokes on the network: “Update: I’m hearing R9 All alone and I refused to take it out.

No album released. Rihanna has been busy with her other projects, including her Fenty brand… and fans are biting their nails.

Will the situation change by 2024? Very possible. In October 2023, Entertainment Tonight assured that the singer was organizing a world tour for 2024–2025 after reaching an agreement with Live Nation and planned to release new music.