Aaron Judge plays wood and leads Yankees

Spring Training 2024 party gets off to a great start new York Yankees, During the day on 24 February, he scored 22 runs, which was enough to secure his first victory. What was interesting was the fact that they jumped into the fray without their great personalities: aaron judge, juan soto, giancarlo stanton And Gleyber Torres, For a double date this Sunday the 25th, the situation changed a bit, against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Aaron Boone commanding the heavy artillery.

the lineup he sent new York Yankees It was this:

Anthony Volpe S.S. Juan Soto RF Aaron Judge CF spencer jones 1b jason dominguez lf Gleyber Torres 2B giancarlo stanton dh Austin Wells dj lemahieu 3b Carlos Rodon P





It seems that this decision was successful, as the team went ahead on the scoreboard in the first innings itself. toronto blue jays,

Aaron Judge ahead of the New York Yankees

alex verdugo The Yankees started the inning with a double to right field against pitching bowden francis, After Juan Soto was out, it was the New York captain’s turn, aaron judge,

On the first pitch, a four-seam fastball 94.7 mph He stayed all the way to the center of the plate, the center fielder hit the ball and it flew out 97.3 mph Between center and left field. That connection turned out to be a single and brought Verdugo to the plate with the first score on the board.

This trident is expected executioner-soto-judge bring lots of happiness to the fans of new York YankeesS. From everything it seems like this will be the case, it’s too early to judge, but we like what we see.