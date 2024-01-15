Aaron Judge will be out for a few days after abdominal MRI

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Aaron Judge underwent an MRI on Monday after experiencing discomfort in his abdominal area, but is expected to start swinging again this weekend. The Yankees outfielder said his goal is to be ready for Opening Day.
The judge said, “We did a lot of tests and they all came back fine.” “That’s what I told them, that I was feeling a little sore and I needed a few days. I hope to reach there soon.
Judge indicated that the discomfort was in the middle part of his abdomen – highlighting that it was not his obliques – and that he felt it mainly after swinging. Judge believes this is due to the work he has been putting in since the offseason.
“I think because I was swinging every day since November. Every day. It tires you out,” the judge said. “Especially after the (right toe) injury that messed up your mechanics a little bit until you start working on some things.”
“I think it’s part of being an everyday baseball player. “I’d rather take a few days off now than be away in April or May, when the games don’t count.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted on Monday that Judge was “suffering from a little fatigue in mid-spring because of all the work he did in the batters’ box and in the backfield.”
Judge earned the win after two at-bats against the Braves in the Grapefruit League on Sunday. Boone and Judge said it was a planned tactic, a notion the gunboat maintained Tuesday.
“No. We had planned two (shifts) and this is what happened,” the judge said. “This is something I have felt for a week. That’s when I said, ‘Instead of going ahead, right now we have It’s time, let’s make sure everything is okay.
Judge has played in six Grapefruit League games this preseason, recording two hits, one double, one RBI, two walks and three runs scored in 14 at-bats (.143). Judge said he wants about 30 shifts before opening day.
“There is no reason to rush things now,” the judge said.
