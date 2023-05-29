Aarschoter Manuel Pollet in action on Wednesday at the Taekwondo World Cup in Baku: “It’s all new to me” (Aarschoter)

On Wednesday, Manuel Polet (20) of Arscot will start his first Taekwondo World Championship in Azerbaijan. The industrial engineering student competes in the second heaviest weight category (Class-87) and has deliberately not set the bar too high for his maiden World Cup. “I’m going to learn and gain experience. But who knows how far a good day can take me”, said Polet.

Manuel Pollet was able to do a test run in BK Taekwondo at the Sports Hall Demerveli in Arscot two weeks ago. Pollet won the Belgian title – in the room where he started taekwondo fourteen years earlier – after winning against Walloon Michel Monier. Brilliant performance, but peanuts compared to the international stars waiting for them in Baku. Eventually, with number one Soares and Khodabakshi, Sapina, Salazar and Meng, the -87 class featured the entire top five in the world. Polet is at number 73 in the rankings.

“Do you understand now why I enter tournaments with modest ambitions?” Polet smiles. “This is all new to me. I just want to learn a lot and see how far I can compete at the highest level. I’ve been battling minor injuries. It wasn’t the most ideal preparation, but such things happen. In Aarschot BK I was able to find some competition rhythm and that should be enough for a good performance in Baku,” says the industrial engineering student Are.

great progress

Polet jumped twenty places in the world rankings at -87 last month. Her silver medal at the Austrian Open and victory in the European Games qualifiers are certainly no stranger to this. “Last season, I took big steps at the technical, tactical and mental level. But what helped me the most was having a good game plan for the matches. For this, I got a lot of help from my coach Ali Nasrjadani. An ex-world champion himself who is now my coach at Taekwondo Flanders’ top sporting activity, it is partly because of him that I have come this far.”

Will we soon see Polet rising to the top of the world and perhaps competing in the Olympic Games in Paris? “Calm down! I don’t want to miss a step. I definitely need a lot of improvement and some more consistent results in major competitions before I can join the top of the real world. Of course, any Like any athlete, I also dream of participating in sports. And if you participate in the World Cup, you are technically one step closer to that. But it is not an issue at the moment. Let’s first see that I What can I achieve in this World Cup”, Pollet concluded.