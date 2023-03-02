Aatrox and Kennen, two of the great beneficiaries of LoL patch 13.5

Riot Games is already preparing to launch a new update in League of Legends. We are currently in the version 13.4although for the next week the LoL patch 13.5. Although all the details of these previous notes have not yet been revealed, thanks to spideraxe We are already knowing the first details of what is about to come to the video game.

As we have seen, about 9 champions will receive improvements in this new update. Among them we find some toplaners They stopped being a goal a long time ago. While these may be small buffs to some, there are two champions who will particularly benefit from these buffs. Are Aatrox and kennentwo characters that have always set trends in the top lane.

Riot will give various buffs to Aatrox and Kennen in LoL patch 13.5

At the moment we know that Kennen will receive upgrades to his [Q], which will have more base and magic damage. On the other hand, this skill will also have a cool down minor. Refering to [E]now it will be more useful when it comes to farm so the champion will be much more useful online and will give you more freedom than before.

These are the improvements that Kennen will receive:

[Q] – thundering shuriken : Base damage from 75/255 –> 75/275 AP Ratio of 75% –> 85% CD goes from 8/4s –> 7/4s

: [E] – Lightning attack : Damage on minions from 50% –> 65%

:

On the other hand, we find ourselves facing an Aatrox who went from dominating in each and every one of his encounters to staying at a standstill. Although he has been seen on occasion, there are other characters that have a much higher priority. For this reason, Riot Games has decided to give you a little help to try to make it playable once more.

Here we leave you the improvements on Aatrox:

[W] – Infernal chains : Slow increases from 25% flat –> 25/35% CD decreases from 20/14s –> 20/12s

: [R] – The annihilator of worlds : Additional AD increased from 20/40% –> 20/45%

:

We will see if they finally apply these changes or decide to completely change these updates.

More in our section LoL News.