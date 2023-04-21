Abandonment or love? Celebrities who chose adoption for their children

Adoption is a very controversial subject. Be it for the children, who in some cases grow up feeling rejected, or for the parents, who may spend the rest of their lives feeling guilty.

But the reality is that as difficult as it may be, this is truly an act of love, by a person who recognizes that he is not physically, financially or even psychologically able to raise a child, and then arranges for that baby to receive the care of you need.

Maybe because of all the aspects involved, people don’t usually talk much about the subject, but several personalities had to make that decision. Meet some of them:

Celebrities who gave their children up for adoption

Patti Smith – the singer had a daughter in 1967 and decided to give her up for adoption. On the subject, Patti stated: “While I never questioned my decision to give my baby up for adoption, I learned that giving life and walking away wasn’t so easy.”

the singer had a daughter in 1967 and decided to give her up for adoption. On the subject, Patti stated: Duane Chapman – Duan’s ex-girlfriend got pregnant and didn’t comment with the star, later the woman passed away, and the child was put up for adoption. Duane only found out about the existence of this son years later.

– Duan’s ex-girlfriend got pregnant and didn’t comment with the star, later the woman passed away, and the child was put up for adoption. Duane only found out about the existence of this son years later. Klara Castanho – The young Brazilian actress suffered sexual violence, and ended up becoming pregnant. Klara only found out about her pregnancy at the end of her pregnancy. The young woman gave birth, and then gave the baby up for adoption.

The young Brazilian actress suffered sexual violence, and ended up becoming pregnant. Klara only found out about her pregnancy at the end of her pregnancy. The young woman gave birth, and then gave the baby up for adoption. Michelle Money – Famous for the reality show “The Bachelor”, Michelle got pregnant at the age of 15, and chose to give her baby away: “The decision to put this baby up for adoption was not an easy one. But it was right. When it came time to say goodbye and hand him over to the caseworker, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

clark gable – The actor had a brief relationship with actress Loretta Young and from that relationship Judy Lewis was born. The couple gave their daughter up for adoption, but Loretta changed her mind and adopted her own daughter. Clark Gable never acknowledged paternity.

albert einstein – There is a belief that the genius would have had a daughter given up for adoption, but this story has never been proven.

In Brazil, with a view to the best for the child, biological parents are allowed to give the baby up for adoption, this right is supported by the Adoption Law (Law 13.509/2017).

celebrities who adopted

If for parents, who decide to give a child up for adoption, this is a subject surrounded by pain and controversial feelings, on the other hand, people who have the chance of becoming fathers and mothers through adoption see in the gesture an act of supreme love.

Many celebrities chose to have a child of the heart:

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank – Perhaps one of the best-known cases of adoption, the couple adopted two children, Titi and Bless. Giovanna says that she didn’t want to be a mother until she met Titi.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – During their time together, the actors became the parents of 3 children.

Madonna – The pop diva is the mother of four children of the heart.

Anyone interested in adopting must follow the rules in force in the country.