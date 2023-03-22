Abbedagge will be EXCEL’s starting midlaner in the LEC

Curves are coming in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). Since we are about to finish the regular season and with it the best of one, the teams want to get a place in the next round. For this same reason, EXCEL Esports would be thinking of a change for the last week. As reported by Marian Stoica «Eros” in blix.ggVincent Berrie «Vetheo» would not continue in the starting five of the organization.

The one chosen to cover this role for the last three games and play the best of three if they manage to pass has been Felix Braun «Abbedagge«. He midlaner joined this club in the middle of the Winter Split 2023 after leaving 100 thieves. Abbedagge spent over a year and a half organizing the League Championship Series (LCS), but has finally decided to return to Europe to look for a new opportunity.

Abbedagge would play as midlaner holder at EXCEL Esports

With this change, EXCEL will seek an improvement in the mid lane that allows them to opt for the best of three. In winter they finished in last position, something they want to reverse for this divided. Abbedagge has already proven on several occasions to be a midlaner of confidence capable of offering a more than interesting level in the competition. Now he will try to resume this path in the LEC, looking for a new hole for the coming seasons.

In the case of Vetheo, we find ourselves before a very promising player but who has not displayed the potential that was requested of him. During his last stage in Misfits Gaming showed a good level. Howeverthe change of scenery does not seem to have suited him at all well and these first months have been a complete nightmare for the Frenchman.

At the moment EXCEL Esports is placed with a 2-4 on the global scoreboard. Of course, they still have options to go to the next phase. Of course, they will have to take a step forward if they do not want to repeat the same path as last season.

