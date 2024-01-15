Abby has friends in ‘The Last of Us’ who want to stay away from Ellie

AB

While we’ve had the big reveal of Kaitlyn Dever playing Abby in The Last of Us season 2 due out in 2025 due to the delay, we now have a quartet of new actors joining that cast, most of whom are from “Abby’s crew ” Are. â€ As it was. Important roles in how they relate to Abby and Ellie’s conflict. No spoilers yet, but uh, maybe later in the article when we’ll discuss that.

Actor Danny Ramirez stars as Manny: “a loyal soldier whose bright outlook belies the pain of old wounds and the fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.”

Ariela Barer as Mel: “A young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.”

Tati Gabrielle as Nora: “A military doctor struggling to overcome the sins of her past.”

And Spencer Lord as Owen: “A gentle soul trapped in the body of a warrior, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

They’re…some weird details, but I guess they technically work. I really only know Ramirez, who was in Top Gun Maverick and is the new Falcon after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and also Tati Gabrielle, who feels like she went from U to Uncharted to The 100. It covers everything I’ve seen. ,

Now we will get into spoil zone Because it is impossible to discuss these characters in the game otherwise.

Of course these are the people Ellie specifically wants to take revenge on for their role in Joel’s hunt and murder. And during the course of the game, she murders them all, culminating in the death of Owen and his pregnant girlfriend Mel, which is one of the most controversial moments of the game. They aren’t exactly “minibosses” in the traditional sense, but they are important in furthering the story as they are hunted by Ellie.

Given that this season is only the first part of the second game, some of them will definitely be present for Season 3 in addition to Season 2, as they don’t end until the end of the game. There’s also a graphic sex scene between Owen and Abby that I’m guessing the show will recreate, but I’m wondering whether or not it will be filmed exactly as it was…disgusting. Although that was kind of the point.

Again, there won’t be a Last of Us season 2 until 2025, but with all the major and almost all the minor characters gone, the cast is almost finished at this point.

