Abinader says DR ready for any instability in Haiti AlMomento.net

Santo Domingo, February 5.- The Dominican Republic is “prepared for any situation of instability” in Haiti, said the country’s President Luis Abinader.

He made the comments, referring to former Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe’s call for revolution to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power.

“We are monitoring the situation in Haiti, we are prepared for any situation of instability, which is not new in Haiti, it has been constant in these two and a half years,” Abinader said when asked by the media. But said. Press conference every Monday, La Semnal.

He indicated that, in fact, Dominican officials hold meetings every week in which the situation in the neighboring country is studied.

Abinader was asked about the issue with less than two days left until Feb. 7, the day the president of Haiti traditionally takes office, a country that will be in crisis since 2021 following the assassinations of Jovenel Moise and Henry. is without a head of state. As the highest authority.

There have been protests and requests for Henry to step down from power in Haiti, which is facing a serious crisis at all levels and a cycle of violence with thousands of deaths at the hands of armed gangs that have grown stronger and are taking over port- Au- have control over. Prince and other areas.

Crisis during canal construction

At this Monday’s press conference, Abinader was also asked about the crisis between the two countries caused by the construction of a canal by Haiti on the border Massacre River (Dazabon for Dominicans), which led to the adoption of various measures last September Including the closure of the Dominican borders has already been lifted.

Last January, meetings on the matter resumed between Dominican and Haitian officials, but, Abinader said, “nothing has been achieved,” because, according to the Dominican Republic, Haiti violates the provisions of the peace treaty, Perpetual Friendship. Has failed to comply. and arbitration of February 20, 1929.

The measures adopted at the time by Santo Domingo due to this dispute included the reactivation of the La Vigía Canal on the Dominican side of the Massacre-Dajabon River, upstream of the water flow on the Haitian side, which had begun to flood the river. Confrontation. ,

Abinader said the La Vigía canal is ready and its main purpose is to take water so that there is no shortage “for our producers downstream.”

“There is no shortage (of water) so far, there has been enough rainfall in these months, but the canal is there to take the one cubic meter (per second) we need downstream for the farmers,” he said. efe

