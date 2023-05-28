About Matejur ‘Mate de Joris’

‘Mate de Joris’, a four-part portrait about Joris ‘Matejur’ van Rosem, is ‘a unique story about growth, perseverance and the love of music,’ according to Streamz press service. It’s definitely unique, the kind of gymnastics teacher who climbs the platform of MIA and other Blankenberg sea dikes, and that persistence is essential, too: If you learn one thing from this series, it’s that the world’s top singers are horses. Leaped over the goat under his own power.

editorial

In the first episode, Ingrid, the hit mom of ‘This Is What My Mom Said,’ talks about that time Meteor Another was Matejortje and was known as a football player in Voselaar and the surrounding streets. No one knew about the musical dream at the bottom of his sports bag—it was right there, the horrified Matejurtje thought, safely hidden under his shin guards. Sister Lisa grabs the microphone, puts it on ‘The Voice’ and dives into the studio with a producer hans franken, When he hears Matejurtje sing, he sees a difference in the market: right in the middle Clouseau And niels destadbader There is still an undeveloped plot in the production ribbon called Showbiz.

Metejoortje once becomes Metejoor like Tuurtje Blanckaert Will Tura Became: singing bravely in the Flemish heartland, dotted with party tents and parish halls, under spotlights in the four colors of DJ Luke Light & Sound and with the taste of a sandwich already made in the morning, made possible in part by the butcher Wangenecten Made. He sees the Sportpalais only when he is queuing up in the ring.

in the program of Clouseau Matejur got his first big chance with a little help from Hans Franken, keyboardist with the brothers for many years waiters, What You Hear Is a Ball Rolling: To Warm Up Niels Destadtbader, jam with bart petersFirst minor hit and then second, third, sixth and fourteenth.

You see the man change in episode four, from a napr who is vomiting with stress before a performance flamand Who pecks behind the scenes of ‘Ten to See’? It’s good for him, that freshly raised confidence, and if the intention was only to portray Matejur as a humble worker and get a pat on the head, the directors are peter vanendt And sven van album – or as the singer calls him: Sweeneyboy – succeeded with a twist.

Perhaps Svennieboy has been too spirited. ‘With the Joris’ takes three hours in all. It is twice as long as the most recently discarded document Ed Sheeran And Lewis Capaldi, That’s three episodes of ‘Bellpop. That is, quite a lot with a six-year career as story material. Anyone who chooses to fill it will have to learn to live with the fact that even images of Metazur opening a window and eating breakfast escape editing, no one can be alone and no one can stay backstage. Of course a singer can turn into his own documentary – in this case it’s a former gymnastics teacher, so there’s a market for that expertly crafted upper body – but in the end all backstage in Flanders is one and the same. The number of party tents with sponsored refrigerators that can tolerate such a chain.

Because everything is kept to scale, even the really heavy moments don’t get enough weight. The moment he scribbles ‘Joris Must Die’ on his school desk in third grade. One last FaceTime conversation with his dying grandfather, just before he performed on ‘The Voice’ finale. The impending collapse of his family came after the trade press spread the story that Matejur was a singer. K3 Would strongly gegerthulst. Tears well up in his eyes when he talks about it, but when you look at how much time is allotted, you’d think that a ‘Ten to Watch’ rehearsal or a writing camp with rapper Snell is equally are important than

One moment stays with me after three hours of ‘met de joris’. At Ghent Festen, the singer is quickly escorted by security guards to his car – this one is no different, as it is very busy. The fans who have been waiting and not getting autographs clearly curse the man. He will be sitting in his stomach for several days, just as he is. The higher Metazoor rises, the closer to that day his followers will see only a speck in the sky. I wonder how he will deal with it in the coming years now that he will be at the Sportpaleis for the first time, which he has driven so many times in the past. A new documentary may be released now, but it should be expected to run for an hour, not three.